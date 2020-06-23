Relive Kim Kardashian's First-Ever E! News Interview From 2007!

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate, we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
Kris Jenner and her brood make up the first family of reality TV! However, they didn't necessarily start out that way.
When Keeping Up With the Kardashians first premiered on E! back in 2007, many fans probably wouldn't have guessed it would become such a hit. However, despite not being the first docu-series on the scene, Kim Kardashian always knew the show would be a success.
In fact, in honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, we unearthed the KKW Beauty boss' very first interview with E! News, where she explains what makes KUWTK so special.
"Well, I think that there's so many of us, so all of our personalities are so different and I think that people probably wouldn't think that such a big family would work because there's too many characters to follow," Kim notes in the vintage interview above.
Despite their massive family, the future Mrs. Kanye West tells viewers: "Our chemistry together is just so amazing that people will definitely want to be a part of this family."
As fans of the show surely know, this interview took place as Kim was filming the first season of KUWTK. Thus, she had plenty to say about being in front of the camera.
"It's really kinda crazy, you know?" Kim says. "At first, you think that you won't really get used to the cameras and then you just forget they're there and we're just kinda hanging out, doing what we usually do."
By now, the camera crew probably feels like family!
The reality TV star turned businesswoman adds, "We want it to be all the way reality, so we're like let's just do what we do and have the cameras capture our real lives."
Whether they're sharing their highs or their lows, the Kardashian-Jenners are known for putting it all out there.
For Kim's vintage E! News interview, be sure to watch the clip above! Oh, and for a closer look at Kim's transformation from Calabasas kid to pop culture queen, scroll through the images below.
