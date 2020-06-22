Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Reveal What to Expect From Friends Reunion

Related : Jennifer Aniston & "Friends" Iconic Moments: E! News Rewind

Could this be any more exciting?!

On Monday, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow treated Friends fans to a mini reunion with their Variety "Actors on Actors" interview. Joining in virtually, the duo discussed the hit ‘90s sitcom's upcoming reunion special on HBO Max, which has been delayed in the wake of the pandemic.

Eager to reunite with their fellow co-stars Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, Aniston said, "I think it's gonna be really fun also if we ever get out of quarantine [and] get to do our reunion show." Kudrow responded, "Yes, that will be really great. I can't wait to do that. I really can't wait to do that. Yeah, we don't know everything about it, we need to say. I think we're meant to be surprised by some things as well."

As for what fans can expect from the special, Aniston and Kudrow shared that the cast won't be reprising their iconic roles.