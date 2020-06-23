These OMG Fashion Looks From the CFDA Awards Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Related : 2020 CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Next Tuesday

Category is... fashion extravaganza!

Every year, the biggest and brightest stars in fashion, beauty and entertainment celebrate the fun, festive and fabulous CFDA Awards. While the 2020 affair was slate for June 8 at the New York Public Library, the annual event had to be put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

"After carefully reviewing the guidelines of federal and state governments, as well as public health agencies, CFDA Chairman, Tom Ford, and Steven Kolb, President and CEO, along with the full support of the board, have made the decision to postpone the 2020 CFDA Fashion Awards," read a statement on the association's website. "Designer nominations will also be postponed to a later date."

Because the star-studded ceremony remains postponed this year, E! News is giving fashion devotees something to swoon over. We're taking a walk down memory lane and looking back at some of the most OMG looks to grace the red carpet.