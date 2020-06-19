Andrew Cuomo Gives Heartfelt Shout-Out to His Daughters in Last Daily Coronavirus Briefing

A heartfelt thank-you.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his last regularly scheduled coronavirus press briefing on Friday, and after giving an update on the state's number of cases and acknowledging how vigilant New Yorkers have been in the fight against COVID-19—though he admitted "we still have much more to do"—the father of three took a moment to show his appreciation for his daughters.

"I want to thank my Cara, Mariah and Michaela for keeping me grounded and making me laugh at times that I thought I would cry," Cuomo said.

He shares his three daughters—25-year-old twins Mariah and Cara, and 22-year-old Michaela— with his ex-wife, Kerry Kennedy.

Later on in his address, Cuomo again mentioned Michaela, explaining that 2020 was supposed to be the year she graduated from college.

"And she was going to have a great ceremony and a big party. And I said that I was sorry that she would miss that," he recalled. "But she said something interesting."