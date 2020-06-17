Robert Herjavec's Father's Day Gift Guide Is the Perfect Investment for Dads

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

This Father's Day, don't hesitate to invest in the dad in your life.

Fans know Robert Herjavec as the Shark Tank star who loves finding innovative and unique products. But the businessman is also a proud father to his children, two of which he shares with wife Kym Johnson.

With only a few shopping days left until Father's Day, we wanted to ask Robert for his advice on finding the perfect gift.

"Don't overthink it! Go for something that's practical and classic. Also—make sure that you're spending some time together, even if that means over FaceTime!" Robert shared with E! News exclusively. "Take it from a dad—there's no better gift than spending time."

From soft Buttercloth button-downs to a portable campfire that may become your summer obsession, Robert shared his favorite products from Shark Tank and beyond below.