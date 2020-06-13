Queen Elizabeth Gets the Socially-Distanced Royal Treatment for Her 94th Birthday Celebration

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sat., Jun. 13, 2020 9:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Queen Elizabeth II

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

It's not the Trooping the Colour celebration royal watchers wished for, but Queen Elizabeth II didn't seem to mind as she celebrated her 94th birthday with a unique (and socially-distanced!) ceremony. 

In March, it was announced that the annual parade, which marks Her Majesty's celebration in June and draws dozens of priceless U.K. royal family moments, would not proceed in its "traditional form" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, a much smaller gathering took place on the grounds of Windsor Castle to honor Queen Elizabeth on Saturday. 

Members of the 1st Battalion of the Welsh stood six feet apart as they serenaded the monarch with a royal salute from a safe distance. Queen Elizabeth was flanked by two officials as she admired the ceremony while sitting under a canopy on the quadrangle of Windsor Castle. 

Photos

Royal Family at Trooping the Colour 2019

She dressed for the occasion in a light blue ensemble by Stewart Parvin and coordinating hat by Rachel Trevor-Morgan. Today's appearance marked Queen Elizabeth's first major appearance since the COVID-19 lockdown began. 

Queen Elizabeth II

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Since mid-March, Queen Elizabeth II has been staying in Windsor Castle along with Prince Philip. Her Majesty has praised healthcare professionals and sent encouraging safety messages amid the global coronavirus pandemic. She also delivered a message of hope during a televised address. As she said on Easter, "We know that coronavirus will not overcome us."

Queen Elizabeth II

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Members of the royal family celebrated Queen Elizabeth's 94th birthday both privately and on social media. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have officially stepped back as "senior" members of the royal family, had a video call with the Queen. 

"Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!" a tweet from Kensington Palace's account, which is the official account of Prince William and Kate Middleton, read. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Queen Elizabeth II, Coronation

Scandal, Tragedy, Destiny: Queen Elizabeth II's Journey to the Throne

Saint West, Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Has the Best Reaction to Son Saint's Mother's Day Gift

Lori Vallow, Court

What Happened to Lori Vallow's Children: A Months-Long Search, Buried Remains and Two Arrests

Ryan Seacrest, Prom

Recoup a Bit of That Prom Season Magic With These Throwbacks of Stars at the Big Dance

Mikiiya Foster, Simi Valley Protest

Meet the Inspiring Teen Whose Black Lives Matter Protest Brought In Thousands of People

Teen Activist Organizes Peaceful BLM Protest Amidst Adversity

"This Is Us": Remembering Late Writer Jas Waters

TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Royals , Birthdays , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.