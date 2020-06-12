Meet Matt James: 7 Things to Know About the New Star of The Bachelor

4. He loves to give back and help kids.

Speaking of which, ABC Food Tours' Facebook page describes the organization is a "food touring company that leads both locals and tourists through Alphabet City, stopping at restaurants native to the neighborhood." Per the website, the organization aims to expose kids to new experiences and teach them that anything is possible.

"I met a group of 'kids,' who were students from a local neighborhood elementary school P.S. 188—where 50 percent of the students are homeless—hanging outside my favorite restaurant in the Alphabet City…. way later than they should have been out," James told DeacLink. "We joked on each other for a few minutes then parted ways; they didn't realize that wouldn't be the last they saw of me. I reached out to their principal the following morning to set up a time where I could take their students to my favorite restaurant called Bob White's. Although it was located right in their back yard, the kids had never been inside! This occasion marked the first food tour… the rest is history!"

5. He's friends with Tyler Cameron.

Cameron and James both attended Wake Forest University and worked at ABC Food Tours. Fans also spotted the pals hanging out as part of the "quarantine crew" and creating several TikTok videos. According to Entertainment Tonight, Cameron's late mother, Andrea, was the one who nominated James to apply for The Bachelorette.

6. He hasn't appeared on any other Bachelor shows.

While James already knows members of Bachelor Nation, he hasn't appeared on any of the franchise's shows before. According to Entertainment Tonight, he's the first Bachelor in 12 years to be cast in the leading role without having previously appeared on The Bachelorette. The celebrity news outlet reported that Matt Grant was the last person to do so.

7. He knows what he wants in a partner.

"Fortunate for me, I'm looking for qualities that my mom embodies and that's selfless, honest, caring, compassionate," he told GMA. "And those are qualities found in women all shapes, sizes and races. And it's not a Black or white thing. So, I'm hoping that when that limo pulls up there's a lot of diversity and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo."