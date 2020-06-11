Publicist Nanci Ryder Dead at 67 After Battle With ALS

Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of beloved publicist Nanci Ryder.

On Thursday, June 11, Ryder, who battled ALS for nearly six years, died at the age of 67. Longtime friend Bryan Lourd confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ryder's A-list clientele included the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger, Courteney Cox, Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Michael J. Fox and many more. Following her 2014 diagnosis of the progressive neurodegenerative disease, celebrities rallied around Ryder at annual Walk to Defeat ALS events, often wearing "Team Nanci" t-shirts to show their support.

In a recent interview with Brain & Life Magazine, Zellweger and Cox reflected on their years-long friendship with the co-founder of BWR Public Relations.

"I would do anything for Nanci," the Friends star shared. "It makes me feel a little less helpless. I can show up and hope that by my showing up, she knows I love her. If there's one extra person who finds out about this disease, I'm doing something. But it's not enough."