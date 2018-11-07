Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox Honor Publicist Nanci Ryder's Battle With ALS

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Nov. 7, 2018 10:23 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Nanci Ryder, Courtney Cox and Renee Zellweger

Presley Ann/Getty Images

Renée Zellweger and Courteney Cox attended the 16th Annual Los Angeles County Walk to Defeat ALS on Sunday, Nov. 4 and showed their support for publicist Nancy Ryder, who has been battling the progressive neurodegenerative disease for four years. 

The actresses proudly donned their "Team Nanci" shirts and posed alongside handmade signs crafted for Ryder. They also witnessed the ribbon cutting for the event and gave speeches.

"Nanci has gone through so many things in her life," Cox said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "She's been a powerhouse publicist. She had breast cancer. Now she has ALS. She's a fighter. She just keeps going, and with an attitude of will. I'm surprised, honestly. She's very strong." 

At one point, Cox opened up about her friendship with Ryder and spoke candidly about her battle with the disease. 

"Nanci used to come over to my house every Sunday or Saturday for the longest time," Cox continued, per the media outlet. "First, it was she would be driven, and then she was in a wheelchair, and then she had a wheelchair in a van. I've just watched her progress. She doesn't come over anymore. ... It's been tough. The fact that she can still smile and live the way she does—that's my hero."

Read

Renée Zellweger Transforms Into Judy Garland in First Photo for Upcoming Film Judy

However, Cox and Zellweger weren't the only ones to show their support. Cox also brought along her daughter, Coco Arquette, to the walk and Billie Lourd was there, as well. Per THR, Lourd told the crowd she's known Ryder since she was 3-years-old and that "she's the most incredible, most inspirational woman I know."

The day was a special one for Ryder. Not only did she have several supporters by her side, but she also received the Walk Hero Award.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Renée Zellweger , Courteney Cox , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Melanie B, Mel C, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner Surprised By House Filled With Roses

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen, NYFW

Larsa Pippen Addresses Cheating and Gold Digger Claims Amid Scottie Pippen Divorce

Christmas Abbott

Big Brother's Christmas Abbott Arrested for Criminal Mischief

The Real Housewives of New Jersey, RHONJ

The Definitive Guide to Teresa Giudice's Never-Ending Family Drama

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, St Patrick's Day 2018

Blac Chyna Shares a Rare Photo of Dream Kardashian Ahead of Her 2nd Birthday

Vanessa Hudgens, The Princess Switch

Vanessa Hudgens' Christmas Movie on Netflix Is The Parent Trap With a Royal Twist

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.