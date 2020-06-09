How Black Lives Matter Began: Meet the Women Whose Hashtag Turned Into a Global Movement

On Feb. 26, 2012, 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot to death while on his way back to the house he was visiting in a gated community in Sanford, Fla.

A month later, President Barack Obama, making his first public remarks about the case, said, "If I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon." A full investigation into what happened was imperative, he said.

On July 13, 2013, George Zimmerman—a volunteer neighborhood watch commander who saw Trayvon walking in his neighborhood, decided he might be a threat, followed him, confronted him and, after a brief scuffle, ultimately killed him—was acquitted on charges of second degree murder and manslaughter.

Appalled by the verdict, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi took action.