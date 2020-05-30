Beyoncé Urges Fans to Stand Up Against Racism in Powerful Message About George Floyd's Death

The queen has spoken!

Beyoncé took to social media on Friday evening to share an important and powerful message with her 147 million Instagram followers.

The Homecoming star spoke out over George Floyd's death, the murder charges against the police officer who kneeled on Floyd's neck during his arrest and the three other officers who have yet to be arrested for their involvement.

Moreover, the legendary songstress urged fans to open their eyes to the blatant racism happening in America, because as she noted, "justice is far from being achieved."

"We need justice for George Floyd," the singer began her moving video message on Instagram. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."

"I'm not only speaking to people of color. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now," she continued.