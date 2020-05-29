Cassie Randolph Tried to Break Up With Colton Underwood a "Few Times" Before Official Split

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 29, 2020 7:39 PM
Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph were one of the couples to last the longest in the Bachelor franchise, but it seems that something was missing from their relationship from the start.
A source tells E! News that while Colton and Cassie made it past the one year mark of their romance, news of their split "is not surprising" to those that know them. "In truth, the relationship had become more of a friendship than a hot romance," the insider explains. "Cassie was just not as ready for the settled-down life Colton wants right now and she tried to end it a few times."
This time around, the thing that made their breakup stick was the quarantine, according to the source. During their time shacked-up together at her parent's house, the former footballer and aspiring speech pathologist realized "they're probably better off as friends."
While both knew their relationship had run its course, a second source says that Cassie was the one to "initiate the conversation."
This "upset" Colton, but the same source says, "It led to both of them being able to be open and honest about what was going on."
According to the source, this difficult conversation took place at least a month ago, which coincides with Colton's return to his family home in Utah following his recovery from the coronavirus.
Wolf Productions
Both sources say that Colton and Cassie understand that there is no future for them as a couple, but wish to maintain the bond they formed during their time together. "They really want to remain good friends and hope they can keep each other in their lives," the second source adds.
In her own statement on the matter, Cassie promised, "I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back."
Likewise, Colton said this is simply the start of a "new chapter" for them.
E! News has reached out to their reps for comment.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?