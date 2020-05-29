Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's Split

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 29, 2020 3:00 PM
One of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples is putting a pause on their romance.
On Friday afternoon, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph announced on Instagram that they were breaking up after less than two years of dating.
"I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet. However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us," Cassie shared on social media. "Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there."
Colton also confirmed the news in a candid post on Instagram.
"Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends—and that's okay," The First Time author explained. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together—so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."
As fans wait to see what the future holds, many members of Bachelor Nation are expressing their support for both parties online.
On Colton's Instagram, fans noticed encouragement from DeMario Jackson, Blake Horstmann, Clay Harbor and more contestants.
"Here for you man," Ben Higgins wrote in the comments section. Chris Bukowski added, "Sorry to hear man. Thinking of you!"
As for Cassie, she received support from Becca Tilley, Onyeka Ehie and others.
"Hoping for happiness for both of you," Dean Unglert shared. Sydney Lotuaco added, "Sending you love lady."
But perhaps the greatest comments came from Colton and Cassie themselves when they left red hearts on each other's social media posts.
Believe it or not, breakups in Bachelor Nation don't have to sting.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?