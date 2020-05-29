Officer Charged With Murder in George Floyd’s Death: Ariana Grande and More Stars React

by emily belfiore | Fri., May. 29, 2020 1:04 PM
Hollywood is reacting to the arrest of Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with the murder of George Floyd.
On Friday, the former Minneapolis police officer was taken into custody and faces charges of 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. His arrest comes three days after he and three other officers were fired for their involvement in Floyd's detainment on May 25, where footage obtained by bystanders showed Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground while kneeling on his neck for five minutes as he pleaded, "I can't breathe" and died moments later.
Once news of Chauvin's misconduct broke, stars took to social media to voice their outrage over his actions and demanded there be legal consequences. Now, they're coming together once again to applaud Minneapolis officials for making an arrest and point out some imperative discrepancies.
Among them was Ariana Grande, who retweeted an article announcing that Chauvin was being held in protective custody and wrote, "a murderer is being held in protective custody," bringing light to the unfairness.
Using the words of Martin Luther King Jr. to guide her post, Monica shared a picture of protestors assembled outside of the Minneapolis Police station.
"'A Riot is the Language of the Unheard' These words belong to our Beloved Dr. Martin Luther King ... These moments and what what we do with them are ours! Our ancestors laid the foundation!" she wrote. We must now stand in agreement and follow through! I have always believed Love was the only thing that could drive out hate but struggle with how we make sure our voices are heard!"
The "Boy Is Mine" singer continued, "Dear God I ask for your covering over our people as we continue this fight!! Im reading Officer Derrick Chauvin was arrested & charged with third degree murder and manslaughter ! Should've been 1st degree murder PERIOD ! We need a CONVICTION with greater consequence #SoMuchMoreToDo #JusticeForGEORGEFLOYD #JusticeForBREONNATAYLOR #JusticeForAHMAUD #JusticeForUS."
Miguel posted a video of himself lying on the ground in the same position as Floyd while singing his unifying anthem "Candles in the Sun" and urged his followers to take action, writing, "Officer Chauvin has been arrested . Now, we want ALL the rest of the officers involved arrested. AND convicted . CALL 6123244499."
Calling for reform, Ronda Rousey wrote, "Regardless of your race this image should outrage you. This is a human rights issue, citizens should not be treated this way by the people we pay taxes to protect and serve us - especially because it took civilian videos to expose the wrongdoing. Where are the police car videos? Where's the police body cam videos? How many other times has this happened when there wasn't a fellow civilian there to film? This is a violation of trust that may never be mended."
Her post continued, "I have close friends who are amazing cops and I'm sure they are just as horrified at this atrocity - The individuals behind George Floyd's death need to be tried and convicted of murder. WE need to address the police's systemic willful ignorance to the abuses of the power we give them. Self regulation isn't working, we need outside unbiased parties overseeing the police and holding them accountable for the benefit of us all!!"
Getty Images/Shutterstock
Pointing out that there were other officers involved, Terrance J wrote, "Just the beginning - 3 more to go. And much more work to be done !" Elaine Welteroth also reiterated that justice is only just beginning, saying, "This is just step 1. Don't let up. #GeorgeFloyd's murderer has been "CHARGED with third degree murder." Source: @nytimes #blacklivesmatter."
