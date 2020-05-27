LeBron James, Justin Bieber and More Stars Speak Out About George Floyd's Death

There is fierce outrage in Hollywood over the death of George Floyd.
On Monday night, the 46-year-old Minnesota man was pronounced dead at a hospital after a white police officer pinned Floyd, a black man, to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck during his arrest. Bystander footage of situation, which showed Floyd stating several times he could not breathe before appearing motionless with his eyes closed, has dominated social media this week, spurring outrage, protests and comparisons to Eric Garner, who also told officers at the time of his arrest that he couldn't breathe and died as a result of a police officer's chokehold in 2014. Floyd's official cause of death has not yet been released.
"Being Black in America should not be a death sentence," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a tweeted statement on Tuesday. "For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a Black man's neck. Five minutes." He later confirmed four responding officers "involved in the death of George Floyd have been terminated."
Meanwhile, Floyd's death has not gone unnoticed by some of the biggest stars in Hollywood, who have taken to social media with public outcries of heartbreak, anger, sadness and injustice over his passing.
"This is what it means to be Black in America. Tried. Convicted. Killed for being Black," Viola Davis wrote on her account. "We are dictated by hundreds of years of policies that have restricted our very existence and still have to continue to face modern day lynchings. Here's the thing......America will never be great until we can figure out a way for it to work for EVERYBODY!!! 'I define connection as the energy that exists between people when they feel seen, heard and valued'....... RIP George Floyd."
"THIS MUST STOP," Justin Bieber wrote. "This makes me absolutely sick. This makes me angry this man DIED. This makes me sad. Racism is evil We need to use our voice! Please people. I'm sorry GEORGE FLOYD."
"My heart can't take it, seeing what's happened to #GeorgeFloyd," Ciara tweeted. "This is eerily similar to the death of #EricGarner. There has to be a stopping point in the process of arresting someone. It's all senseless."
"Enough!!!" Lupita Nyong'o declared. "#GeorgeFloyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd."
"This is not okay. And it will not stop until everyone does their part. Especially white people. I said it recently and I'll say it again, do not let your discomfort surrounding social issues prevent you from speaking up for those IN DANGER. And reality is, until this STOPS COMPLETELY - THE BLACK COMMUNITY WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE IN DANGER," Demi Lovato said. "DO YOUR PART. THIS INVOLVES YOU TOO. #GeorgeFloyd, I hope you RIP because it isn't fair so many didn't do their part to ensure you lived in peace."
"You deserved your breath, your dignity, your life," Ava DuVernay expressed on Twitter. "Not to die in the street, murdered by a white cop's knee on your neck. You deserve our tears, our prayers, our rage, our action. We must act - for you - and for all of those were no cameras are present. We must. #GeorgeFloyd."
Captioning a split photo of Floyd being pinned to the ground and Colin Kaepernick kneeling in protest with the caption, "This...Is Why," LeBron James wrote, "Do you understand NOW!!??!!?? Or is it still blurred to you??"