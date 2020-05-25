Watching Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's Daughter Take Her First Steps Will Make You Smile

It's a milestone absolutely worth cheering on.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Vanessa Bryant surprised fans with a new video of her daughter Capri Bryant. As it turns out, this growing baby is all ready to walk it out.

"My baby!!!! So proud of my Koko Bean," the proud mom shared on Instagram. "Capri took her first steps from her auntie Sophie to mama today."

While the caption is cute, it's the video that has followers smiling from ear to ear. From the cheers of family members to Capri's adorable onesie, it's hard not to "like" this latest post.

As the Bryants continue to grieve in private, the family is still finding ways to celebrate the gifts of life.

On Mother's Day, Vanessa received a variety of gifts from close friends like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Ciara and La La Anthony. But perhaps the best presents of all were from her daughters.