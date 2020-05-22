Where Lori Loughlin Stands With Her Daughters After Pleading Guilty

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli's daughters are fully supportive of their decision to plead guilty for their alleged role in the college admissions scandal, a source tells E! News.

On Friday morning, the former Fuller House star and her husband appeared virtually before a judge and pleaded guilty multiple counts of wire and mail fraud. Both Lori and Mossimo are set to be sentenced on Aug. 21, a date that our source says could not come sooner for the publicly scorned couple.

"They were nervous and hopeful the judge would accept their plea," the insider reveals. "They are a disappointed they will have to wait another several months to find out their fate. They feel ready to get this over with and move on with their lives."

Describing Lori and Mossimo as "in limbo," the source says, "They would have preferred a decision today and to know when they can begin their sentence."