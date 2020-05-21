You Can't Miss These Finds From Kohl's Epic Memorial Day Sale

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 21, 2020 2:59 PM
The Memorial Day sales are upon us, and our wallets can't catch a break. Kohl's has some amazing deals that we just can't pass up. On top of having a large sale section of clothing, home items and more, you can now take an extra $10 off a purchase of $25 or more using the promo code SERVICE10 and take an extra 20% off furniture, patio items, outdoor tabletop pieces and mattresses using the code REFRESH20.
Below, shop our best finds from the sale.
This swivel egg chair is a must-have statement piece for your yard this summer. You can't beat that deal.
Bike shorts are totally on trend and you can test out the look at an affordable price point in these Fila shorts. They're made of a moisture-wicking fabric that's great for working out.
A sweet new summer dress is a great addition to your closet. We adore the petite floral print of this one.
We love the strappy details of this sports bra that's available in eight different colors. It's meant for low-impact work-outs like yoga.
Get more bang for your buck out of this toaster oven that doubles an an air fryer. Air frying offers great flavor without all the added calories of oil.
Sheet sets are a necessity that runs quite pricey, so it's always great to snag a deal. We love the summery seaglass hue of this supima cotton set.
Dyson ball vacuums are a fan favorite for their lightweight design. Here's your chance to snag a deal on one to get your house squeaky clean.
Speaking of cleaning, if you're like us, you've always wanted a Roomba. Take the hard work out of vacuuming thanks to this deal on the robot.
Enjoy hot or iced coffee thanks to this Keurig. It's a great buy if you live alone and don't want to brew a whole pot.
You can't beat this deal on a NutriBullet blender. You'll get tons of use out of it.
These Nikes will match any outfit and are great for runs. You should replace your running shoes every year, so quick, snatch up these!
A simple pair of slides is great for wearing around the house or to the pool, and reviewers love this classic option. It can't ever hurt to have a pair of these around.
