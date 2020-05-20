Best Memorial Day Sale Home Deals 2020: Kohl's, Wayfair & More

Getty Images
by Carly Milne | Wed., May. 20, 2020 6:00 AM
The Memorial Day long weekend is a great time to take on some home improvement projects. Lucky for us, there are fantastic deals on furniture, decor and more!
At Kohl's, you can shop the Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with promo code SERVICE10, and save 20% off patio goods, furniture, and mattresses! Then, Overstock's Memorial Day Blowout offers savings of 70 percent off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping! And at Wayfair, you can save up to 70% off in the Memorial Day Clearance, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more!
We've rounded up the best home deals that have already started. Shop below and enjoy all the good sales!
Awara: The natural, eco-friendly mattress company will give you $300 off any mattress purchase!
Bed Bath and Beyond: Save up to 40% on your outdoor oasis, fab steals on kitchen needs, and so much more!
Brooklyn Bedding: Take 25% off sitewide with promo code ANNIVERSARY25!
Burrow: Use code MDW to take 10% up to $1,499, $200 off $1,500+, $250 off $1,800+, $300 off $2,200+, $400 off $2,600+, $500 off $3,000+ and $600 off $4,000+ (for Burrow House from Home only). Includes everything from their fully customizable modular seating, coffee tables, rugs and pillows, to their new wall shelves (until 5/31)!
Floyd: Save big on furniture, such as The Sofa at $125 off, The Bed at $100 off, The Mattress at $125 off and more with code SUNSHINE (until 5/25)!
Helix: Save up to $200 off your mattress purchase and get two free Dream Pillows!
The Home Depot: Save up to 35% off select home decor, kitchenware, furniture and more!
HoMedics: Save 20% sitewide (excluding UV-Clean products, until 5/25)!
Kohl's: Shop the Memorial Day Weekend Sale to earn $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent, take an extra $10 off your purchase of $25 or more with promo code SERVICE10, and save 20% off patio goods, furniture, and mattresses (from 5/21 to 5/25)!
Lulu & Georgia: Save big on home decor and furnishings! Take 15% off $500+ with code MDW15, 20% off $1000+ with code MDW20, or 25% off 1500+ with code MDW25 (until 5/26)!
Nectar Sleep: Purchase a mattress, and you'll get $399 worth of free bedding accessories!
Nest Bedding: Save 25% off sitewide on bundles when you buy a mattress, including bedding, furniture and more!
Overstock: The Memorial Day Blowout offers savings of 70 percent off on thousands of items, including furniture, bedding, decor and more, plus free shipping!
Stags' Leap Vineyards: Stock up on wine with the Stag's Leap Cyber Sale, offering 20% to 40% off and $1 shipping on 12 or more bottles (until 5/26)!
Tuft & Needle: Save up to 30% off sitewide in the Memorial Day Sale (until 5/31)!
Wayfair: Save up to 70% off in the Memorial Day Clearance, with deals on furniture, decor, outdoor and more!
Need more home decor inspo? Check out Giuliana Rancic's new affordable HSN home line and some Wayfair finds we're obsessed with!
