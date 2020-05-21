Iggy Azalea Slams Hater Who Said She's "Gaining Weight"

by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:59 AM
Iggy Azalea doesn't fancy her haters.
On Wednesday, the "Black Widow" rapper clapped back at a body-shaming fan after receiving a comment that she's "gaining weight" in reference to her latest Instagram post. In it, she can be seen posing for a series of sultry snaps, which she captioned: "Shed a light on me. Hold me up to the sun, until I catch fire." Then, the fan wrote, "I guess You're gaining weight. Still looking FAB!" Upset by the comment, Iggy slammed the troll with a fiery response of her own.
"why do you I have to be gaining weight because I want to post a few selfies?" she wrote. "The obsession with my body you guys have is unhealthy. I posted a picture of my body just last week I HAVE A F--KING SIX PACK. Please get a life. Every image I post does not need to be of my body."
In recent months, the "Fancy" rapper has been at the center of pregnancy rumors. In April, many speculated that she and her boyfriend rapper Playboi Carti welcomed a baby boy together. Rumors that the couple was expecting their first child began back in December.
Instead of officially addressing the rumors, Iggy appears to be setting the record straight with her Instagram by flaunting her slim figure. Just two weeks ago, she shared a picture of herself donning a white sports bra and skintight blue leggings on Mother's Day and wrote, "The sky needs the blue."
Over the summer, the musicians also sparked rumors that they were engaged after Iggy shared a picture of herself wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.
Remaining tight-lipped around the subject, Playboi confirmed that he and the "Pretty Girls" rapper are getting more serious during his interview with Fader. "Once I started talking to her, I just cut off everybody. It was over with," he shared. "I support everything she does."
