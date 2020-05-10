Iggy Azalea Shows Off Toned Figure On Mother's Day Amid Baby Rumors

Hot damn!

Iggy Azalea is feeling fancy on Mother's Day. The 29-year-old star made waves on Instagram when she posted a sexy pic that showed off her extremely toned figure.

"The sky needs the blue," she captioned her post, alongside a pic of her wearing a white sports bra and skintight blue leggings.

While usually these kind of Instagrams wouldn't garner that much attention, Iggy's might hold a deeper meaning.

Last month, multiple outlets speculated that the "Fancy" rapper gave birth to a baby boy, which would be her and Playboi Carti's first child together.

Back in Dec. 2019, rumors surfaced that the couple were expecting a little one, however, they didn't officially address the baby rumors. Instead, Iggy posted an Instagram picture that, again, showed off her slim figure.

In the photo, she posed with an itty-bitty red bikini. In fact, that was her last post in nearly five months.