Lori Loughlin to Plead Guilty in College Admissions Scandal, Agrees to Serve 2 Months in Prison

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 21, 2020 6:27 AM

Lori Loughlin is set to plead guilty in her college admissions scandal case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Full House star and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with securing the fraudulent admission of their two children, Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli, to the University of Southern California as purported athletic recruits.

Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Per the terms of Loughlin's plea agreement, she's agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. Under the terms of Giannulli's plea agreement, he's agreed to a sentence, subject to the Court's approval, of five months in prison, a $250,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service, authorities said Thursday.

"Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions," United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said.

This makes Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the college admissions case.

Earlier this month, Loughlin lost her bid to throw out charges against her in the case.

"After consideration of defendant' memorandum in support of their motion to dismiss the indictment; the governments opposition to that motion; defendants' reply in support of the motion; the government's sur-reply in opposition, supported by affidavits of agents and an Assistant United States Attorney; and the defendants' response to the governmen's sur-reply, the defendants' motion to dismiss the indictment or in the alternative to suppress evidence and order an evidentiary hearing is DENIED," the court documents said.

