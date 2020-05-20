Chrissy Teigen Defends Alison Roman After Her New York Times Column Is Put on Hold

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 20, 2020 1:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Chrissy Teigen has taken issue with the New York Times for squashing Alison Roman's food column in light of their very public spat

A spokesperson for the Times told E! News on Tuesday that Roman's bi-weekly recipes were put on "temporary leave" for an unspecified reason, but it didn't take long for fans of Roman to connect the dots between the hiatus and her recent drama with Chrissy. 

The supermodel and cookbook author took to Twitter, as per usual, to air her grievances. 

"I very publicly forgave Alison and that was real," she tweeted Wednesday. "When I said I don't believe in being cancelled for your honest opinion, that was very real. I don't agree with what the NYT has done, I am not them. I didn't call them, I didn't write, and most of all, I'd like her back.

Photos

Chrissy Teigen's Funniest Tweets

"I don't like this one bit and I'm doing what I can (off Twitter) to make that known," Chrissy wrote previously, adding in a separate tweet, "I hope we can laugh about it one day but I'm not happy with the NYT leave so she def can't laugh about it yet. It just sucks in every way."

And in response to another Twitter troll, Chrissy fired back in part, "But I very publicly forgave her and am getting very much blamed for her leave. And you have a lot to say on your timeline about me. Which is fine. I'm really tired."

Alison Roman, Chrissy Teigen

Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank; Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alison, who initially drew backlash online for shading the lifestyle empires Chrissy and Marie Kondo have both built, has taken a step back from social media after issuing a formal apology to both women. 

"I used their names disparagingly to try and distinguish myself, which I absolutely do not have an excuse for," the Nothing Fancy author shared on May 11. "It was stupid, careless and insensitive."

Her statement also included, "I need to learn, and respect, the difference between being unfiltered vs. being uneducated and flippant. The burden is not on them (or anyone else) to teach me, and I'm deeply sorry that my learning came at Chrissy and Marie's expense."

Chrissy graciously accepted Alison's olive branch, tweeting to her, "I still think you are incredibly talented. And in an industry that doesn't really lend itself to supporting more than a handful of people at a time, I feel like all we have are each other! And honestly, for the past few days, every time I saw a shallot I wanted to cry, but I do appreciate this and hopefully we can all be better and learn from the dumb s--t we have all said and done."

As for Roman, she's yet to weigh in on her leave from NYT and Chrissy's latest comments. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Amanda Kloots, Nick Cordero, Elvis Eduardo Cordero

Amanda Kloots Asks for ''Mega Prayers'' After Nick Cordero's Recovery Goes ''Downhill''

Phillipa Coan, Jude Law

Jude Law Is Expecting Baby No. 6 With Wife Phillipa Coan

Mackenzie McKee, Teen Mom

Teen Mom's Mackenzie McKee Accuses Husband Josh of Having an Affair With Her Cousin

Ecomm: generic e-comm shopping images, stock photo, online shopping

Best Memorial Day Sales 2020 A to Z

Jennifer Lopez's Instagram Mystery Man Mystery Solved

Mary-Kate Olsen, Oliver Sarkozy

How Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Disagreement on Kids May Have Led to Their Divorce

Skeet Ulrich, Megan Blake Irwin

Riverdale's Skeet Ulrich and Megan Blake Irwin Set the Record Straight on Engagement Rumors

TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Twitter , Feuds , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.