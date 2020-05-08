Move over, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow. There's a new feud brewing between two leaders in the lifestyle industry.

Best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman has caught the internet's attention with comments she made about Chrissy Teigen's ventures in the food world in a recent interview with New Consumer.

When asked to weigh in on mainstream cooking empires like Chrissy's, Alison had this to say: "Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it's just, like, people running a content farm for her."

"That horrifies me and it's not something that I ever want to do. I don't aspire to that. But like, who's laughing now? Because she's making a ton of f--ing money," she added.