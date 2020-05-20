Skeet Ulrich: I Left Riverdale Because I Got Bored Creatively

Riverdale shocked fans when the show announced Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols would not be returning as series regulars for the fifth season of The CW show. Now Ulrich is shocking fans with the real reason why he left.

The exits were announced in February before The CW confirmed the series would be skipping college and jumping ahead in time to feature the teen characters as young adults.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich said in a statement to E! News. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."