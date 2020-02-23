Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols Are Leaving Riverdale

It's a Riverdale shakeup!

Skeet Ulrich announced on Sunday that he is leaving the hit CW series after playing F. P. Jones, father of Cole Sprouse's character Jughead Jones, since the show's 2017 debut. Also on Sunday, his co-star Marison Nichols revealed she too is exiting Riverdale, where she has played Hermione Lodge, mother of Camila Mendes' character Veronica Lodge, also since season one.

The two will no longer appear on Riverdale past the current fourth season, which ends this April. It is unclear how their characters will be written off the show, which has been renewed for season five.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the friendships I've made on Riverdale, and I will miss seeing everyone on a daily basis," Ulrich said in a statement to E! News. "I'm proud to have been part of such a talented group of people, in front of the camera and behind. But I've decided that it's time for me to move on to explore other creative opportunities."

Ulrich recently filmed the sci-fi film BIOS with Tom Hanksand is set to also appear on the how Quibi series #FreeRayShawn.