Watch Daniel Radcliffe’s Priceless Reaction to Harry Potter Co-Star Rupert Grint’s Baby News

by emily belfiore | Tue., May. 19, 2020 6:27 AM
Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint are still the best of friends.
During his virtual visit to Watch What Happens Live on Monday, the Harry Potter star shared that he was thrilled by the news that his co-star and his longtime girlfriend Georgia Groome had welcomed their first child earlier this month. While answering a fan question about the new parents' bundle of joy, Daniel revealed that he had recently reached out to Rupert to congratulate him.
"Yes, I texted him the other day. I'm so happy for him. It's very, very cool," he told host Andy Cohen, adding, "It's also, like, super weird for me to think that we are all at the age where we are having children but we definitely are."
Agreeing with the British actor, Andy chimed in, saying, "It's weird for all of us." Daniel replied, "I'm sure it is," and joked that his age has always been a sore subject for people: "I remember when I turned 30, a lot of people in my life were really depressed to find that that had happened."
In the past, the Horns star has opened up about the difficulty of shedding his magical alter ego, revealing that he used alcohol to cope with his Harry Potter fame. Despite the challenges of the famous role, Daniel doesn't have any regrets about playing the boy who lived.
"Even at the lowest point, I still loved my job so much and I loved going to set and there was never a day where my own s--t would affect how I was on set," he said during his visit to Off Camera with Sam Jones in 2019. "There was never a point where I was like 'I wished this didn't happen to me. I wish I wasn't Harry Potter,' like that just didn't happen."
Switching gears, the Bravo star was also curious to learn more about a recent rumor involving the Miracle Workers star, pinning him as one of the first celebrities to contract the coronavirus. Wanting to hear about the aftermath, Andy asked if any random stars had texted him once news broke.
"It wasn't random, but, like, the producers of the show that I was in," he said. "I had to be like, ‘I don't have corona, like, please don't panic.' I got a lot of texts from, yeah, like, family members."
Daniel continued, "Actually, I feel like my girlfriend [Erin Darke] got more texts about it than I did. But, like, that was very, very strange. Who knows? I might still get it and now no one will care ‘cause that'll just be like, ‘Well, you had it. He's fine. He had it once. He's got antibodies.'"
As the segment continued, fans also wanted fellow guest Ellie Kemper to weigh in on her The Office co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak's off-screen chemistry. After being asked if she thought the duo were soulmates, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star said, "That is a question for the two of them. I think they're both extraordinary individuals and my good friends." Impressed by her response, she added, "Ha! What a diplomatic answer."
Watch Daniel gush over Rupert's baby bliss in the video above!
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Chrissy Teigen Tells "Rich" Friends to Stop Asking for PR Boxes—With a Side of Shade for Alison Roman
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?