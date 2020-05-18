WELCOME!
We're Testing a New Site Experience For You
KardashiansShop E!TransformationsFeel GoodWhere Are They Now?Celeb Kids
Exclusive

Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

Twilight star Gregory Tyree Boyce was found dead, alongside his girlfriend Natalie, in a Las Vegas condo on May 13, 2020. He was 30-years-old.
By Cydney Contreras May 18, 2020 10:20 PMTags
DeathTwilightCelebrities
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Twilight fans are mourning the death of Gregory Tyree Boyce

The Las Vegas Medical Examiners office confirms to E! News that Gregory, who played Tyler Crowley in Twilight, and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju were pronounced dead on May 13. The two individuals' cause of deaths are still pending. 

A source tells E! News that both Natalie and Gregory were found deceased in their Las Vegas condo on Wednesday, May 13. "Greg's cousin woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house. He was worried because Greg was to be in LA. His cousin went to check on him and found them," the source reveals. 

The source says that prior to his death Gregory was "really focused and handling a lot of business." And though he had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother, the insider reveals Gregory "would commute to LA for acting jobs and to see his daughter."

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2020's Fallen Stars

Gregory is most commonly known for his role as Tyler Crowley in the famous Twilight films. 

In December, he celebrated his 30th birthday, which he commemorated with an Instagram post reflecting on his life. He wrote, "At one point I didn't think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones. What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let's make the rest of these years your best!!"

Trending

1
Exclusive

Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

2

Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet

3

Carlin Bates' Newborn Daughter Is Struggling With Health Issues

Related: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2020

 As for his girlfriend Natalie, the insider shares they'd been dating for "a little over a year." She was 27-years-old. 

In a statement shared to a GoFundMe, her family described her as being a "loving daughter, niece, sister, cousin, and friend." They continued, "Natalie had so much life to live [and] we are saddened that her life was cut short. Natalie leaves behind her one and only baby boy Egypt, her father, two brothers and one sister, and a host of family and friends who love her dearly."

Gregory is survived by his 10-year-old daughter Alaya

- Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

Trending

1
Exclusive

Twilight Star Gregory Tyree Boyce Dead at 30

2

Grimes' Mom Slams Elon Musk for ''Bulls—t'' Tweet

3

Carlin Bates' Newborn Daughter Is Struggling With Health Issues

4

American Idol Winner on the Life-Changing Win From Home

5

Eva Mendes Shows Off Her Wild Makeover From Her Daughters

Latest News

Celebrate April Fools' Day With These Celebrity Pranksters

Ariana Grande's Pro Shares His Straightforward Diet and Fitness Plan

UPDATED

Best Memorial Day Sale Beauty Deals 2020: Marc Jacobs Beauty & More

Exclusive

Why Mike Shouhed Wants to “Spend the Rest of My Life” With Paulina

André Leon Talley's Biggest Bombshells About Anna Wintour & More

Dr. Dubrow Tries to Rescue a Black Hawk Crew Chief's MIA Breast

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Accused of Buying Their Billboard No. 1