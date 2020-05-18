Prince William and Kate Middleton Team Up With Dua Lipa and More Stars for Mental Health Awareness Week

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 18, 2020 6:42 AM
Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in a big way.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with several celebrities to record a message about the importance of talking about mental health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The message, dubbed "The Mental Health Minute," was simultaneously broadcasted across every radio station in the U.K. to reach more than 20 million listeners.
"We're all connected," William said at one point. "And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."
Kate then encouraged listeners to check in with one another.
"If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it," she said. "Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."
Soccer star Harry Kane, actor David Tennant, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa all recorded messages, as well.
The message was produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together, The Royal Foundation's mental health campaign. As royal admirers are well aware, William, Kate and Prince Harry launched Heads Together in 2016. Meghan Markle also joined The Royal Foundation after marrying Harry in 2018. However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since stepped back from the Foundation.
Heads Together also partnered with Instagram to launch the Heads Together Wellbeing Guides, which according to a press release, "will include posts from a wide range of charity partners, influencers and supporters, signposting UK users to reliable, positive content that supports their mental wellbeing."
Watch the video here to hear the message.
