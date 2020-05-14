WELCOME!
David Crosby Speaks Out After Death of Melissa Etheridge's Son

David Crosby, who helped Melissa Etheridge conceive, is speaking out after the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett. See what he shared on Twitter.
David Crosby is speaking out after Melissa Etheridge's son passed away this week.

The music icon, who helped the singer and her ex-partner Julie Cypher conceive via sperm donation, took to Twitter with a message for those questioning his involvement in the family.

"I respectfully point out, David was their donor. They did not have a son 'with' him. He was Melissa and Julie's child," one Twitter user wrote before deleting their message. "They raised him. Like most donors, he played no other part."

David, however, saw the tweet and replied, "Not true." 

Another user was more supportive by writing, "I will be 40 next month. As long as I can remember anything at all you have been one of my favorite voices. While I know that you were a surrogate, I also know that you just lost a son. I'm sorry, I know you've had a rough year." David responded and simply wrote, "Maybe it's a test."

On Wednesday evening, Melissa broke her silence on the death of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the singer confirmed that he passed away from a drug overdose. "Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she shared. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

The mother-of-two continued, "We struggle with what else we could have done to save him, and in the end we know he is out of the pain now."

Melissa raised Beckett and his older sister, Bailey Jean, with her ex Julie, who she parted ways from in 2000.  

On Wednesday evening, Bailey would post a heartfelt tribute to her brother with a family photo.

"I don't know what to say. Today we lost my brother. Too heartbroken and overwhelmed to be eloquent but appreciate all those who have reached out," she wrote. "I love you Beckett. Fly high and watch over us." 

