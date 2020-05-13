Melissa Etheridge Reveals Her Son Died of Drug Overdose in Touching Tribute

Melissa Etheridge is mourning the loss of her 21-year-old son Beckett.

In a statement shared to her social media accounts, the singer confirms that her youngest Beckett died on Wednesday of a drug overdose. "Today I joined the thousands of families who have lost loved ones to opioid addiction," she shared. "My son Beckett, who was just 21, struggled to overcome his addiction and finally succumbed to it today."

The mother-of-two continued, "He will be missed by those who love him, his family and friends. My heart is broken."

In addition, the 58-year-old thanked the many individuals who reached out to express their condolences and stated that she feels "their love and grief" in this difficult time. She said she and her family "struggle with what else we could have done to save him," but find comfort in the fact that he is "out of pain now."