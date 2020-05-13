Everlane's Choose What You Pay Sale Has Deals Up to 60% Off

We think these products are useful and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Do not pass go, do not collect $200: Everlane's Choose What You Pay Sale is back, and it's packed with deals you won't want to miss!

If you've never shopped an Everlane sale, you should know they're not like everyone else's sales... and that's because you get to choose what you want to pay! Granted, they give you a scale to choose from, but ultimately it's up to you if you want to take a lighter discount (and in turn, offer further support to their transparent production chain), or if you want to opt for a deeper discount and go ham by buying even more. Either way, make sure you grab what you love fast... 'cause these deals aren't going to last forever, and Everlane fans are snapping them up quick!

There's so much sale goodness to choose from that we almost don't know where to start, but we picked out a handful of our faves and shared them below to get you started. Who knows? You might find a new wardrobe favorite!