Granger Smith's Wife Shares Heartbreaking Message 11 Months After Son's Tragic Death

It's been 11 months since Granger Smith's 3-year-old son, River Kelly Smith, died in a "tragic drowning accident at home" in Georgetown, Texas. On Thursday, the country music singer's wife, Amber Smith, looked back at a sweet family moment before the child's death.

"One year ago. My caption was 'enjoying daddy being home and Texas rain.' Life was good," she wrote alongside an old photo of herself smiling alongside her husband and kids. "No one has a perfect life, but it was pretty dang good. Happy kids, happy marriage, happy hearts. We couldn't have known the storm we would be facing in less than 30 days. Life is unpredictable. Beautiful and terrible things will happen. Life can change in an instant. Love your family. Love your friends. Love your God. John 16:33."

Granger shared the "unthinkable news" of River's passing on June 6, 2019.

"We've lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith," the artist wrote via Instagram at the time. "Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor's best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts."