Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Just Confirmed They're Still Social Distancing Together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still cooped up together.

On Sunday, the friendly exes confirmed that they are still practicing social distancing together with some fun-filled posts on Instagram. Playing around with a filter that changes the user's eye color, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a snap of her and the "Sicko Mode" rapper soaking up the sun together sporting sparkling blue eyes to her Stories.

A fan of the filter, Kylie also used it on their daughter Stormi Webster, who made an adorable cameo. With a set of dazzling blue eyes, which perfectly matched her stylish blue and purple tie dye hoodie, of her own, the 2-year-old gave the camera a sweet look as she played with the filter.

To end their weekend on a sweet note, the family of three had a pizza night and had ice cream for dessert. Excited to document their evening, Kylie shared pictures of their cuisine and captured a cute video of Stormi enjoying her ice cream.