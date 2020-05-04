See JoJo Siwa's Refreshing Response to How She Handles Haters

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 4, 2020 6:04 AM
JoJo Siwa doesn't have time for haters.
The 16-year-old YouTube star revealed how she handles trolls during a TikTok Q&A on Sunday.
The topic came up after a follower asked Siwa if the negativity ever bothers her, noting that the social celeb seems unfazed by it.
"Actually, that pretty much is the case," Siwa said. "It's hard, you know, when I see people commenting things. But I've trained myself to look at it from a comedy angle, and I have the best friends and the best family ever. So, that's all that matters."
In addition, Siwa answered questions about whether she dresses differently off camera (spoiler alert: she said she doesn't) and whether it hurts to wear her signature bow and ponytail all of the time.
"Yes, actually it can," she admitted. "It doesn't all the time, but some days I'm like, 'Oh! My head hurts so bad.'"
She also dished on whether she misses her time on Dance Moms ("yes, every day") and revealed whether she has a "lover."
"I do not," she said in regard to the latter.
While Siwa has faced critics, she also has a lot of supporters. She just reached 20 million followers on TikTok and has about 11 million subscribers and 9.1 million followers on YouTube and Instagram, respectively. In fact, Siwa took home the blimp for Favorite Social Music Star at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together virtual event on Saturday. She also has tons of celebrity friends and fans.
@itsjojosiwa
THANK YOU FOR 20 MILLION!!!????? original sound - itsjojosiwa
To see Siwa answer her fans' questions, check out the video above.
