Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

It's time to get slimed!

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together event takes place on Saturday night.

While the celebrities can't physically get together, they're still bringing plenty of star power and surprises for an epic virtual event. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf are just a few of the big names on the digital guest list. The Avengers: Endgame heroes—including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner—are also scheduled to make appearances. But that's not all! Segments featuring JoJo Siwa and Asher Angel are also set to take place, and Victoria Justice is serving as host.

Of course, there are also the awards themselves. For instance, LeBron James is the winner of the 2020 Generation Change Award. The NBA champion is receiving the honor for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE School. Nickelodeon is also giving back by supporting the mission of No Kid Hungry and donating $1 million to help those struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out the list below to see the rest of the winners, and keep checking back for updates.