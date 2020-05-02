Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

by Elyse Dupre | Sat., May. 2, 2020 5:00 PM
It's time to get slimed!
The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together event takes place on Saturday night.
While the celebrities can't physically get together, they're still bringing plenty of star power and surprises for an epic virtual event. Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Ellen DeGeneres, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad, Millie Bobby Brown, BTS, Lil Nas X, Dove Cameron, Tom Holland, David Dobrik, Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke and SSSniperWolf are just a few of the big names on the digital guest list. The Avengers: Endgame heroes—including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner—are also scheduled to make appearances. But that's not all! Segments featuring JoJo Siwa and Asher Angel are also set to take place, and Victoria Justice is serving as host.
Of course, there are also the awards themselves. For instance, LeBron James is the winner of the 2020 Generation Change Award. The NBA champion is receiving the honor for his dedication to driving change through education, such as through his I PROMISE School. Nickelodeon is also giving back by supporting the mission of No Kid Hungry and donating $1 million to help those struggling with hunger amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Check out the list below to see the rest of the winners, and keep checking back for updates.
TV
Favorite Kids TV Show
A Series of Unfortunate Events
All That
BUNK'D
Henry Danger
Power Rangers Beast Morphers
Raven's Home
Favorite Family TV Show
Fuller House
Modern Family
Stranger Things
The Big Bang Theory
The Flash
Young Sheldon
Favorite Reality Show
America's Got Talent
American Ninja Warrior
America's Funniest Home Videos
MasterChef Junior
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Favorite TV Host
Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen's Game of Games)
John Cena (Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader?)
Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer)
Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
Terry Crews (America's Got Talent)
Tiffany Haddish (Kids Say the Darndest Things)
Netflix
Favorite Female TV Star
Candace Cameron Bure (D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Fuller House)
Ella Anderson (Piper Hart, Henry Danger)
Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Peyton List (Emma Ross, BUNK'D)
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, Raven's Home)
Riele Downs (Charlotte Page, Henry Danger)
Favorite Male TV Star
Abraham Rodriguez (Nate Silva/Gold Ranger, Power Rangers Beast Morphers)
Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair, Stranger Things)
Jace Norman (Henry Hart/Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Jim Parsons (Sheldon Cooper, The Big Bang Theory)
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
Karan Brar (Ravi Ross, BUNK'D)
Favorite Animated Series
ALVINNN!!! And The Chipmunks
SpongeBob SquarePants
Teen Titans Go!
The Amazing World of Gumball
The Loud House
The Simpsons
MOVIES
Favorite Movie
Aladdin
Avengers: Endgame
Captain Marvel
Jumanji: The Next Level
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Favorite Movie Actress
Angelina Jolie (Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)
Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Taylor Swift (Bombalurina, Cats)
Zendaya (MJ, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Favorite Movie Actor
Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame; Agent H, Men In Black: International)
WINNER: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Kevin Hart (Franklin 'Mouse' Finbar, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home)
Will Smith (Genie, Aladdin)
Favorite Superhero
Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Evans (Captain America, Avengers: Endgame)
Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Avengers: Endgame)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow, Avengers: Endgame)
Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Avengers: Endgame)
YouTube
Favorite Animated Movie
Frozen 2
The Angry Birds Movie 2
The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part
The Lion King
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4
Favorite Female Voice From an Animated Movie
Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Idina Menzel (Elsa, Frozen 2)
Kristen Bell (Anna, Frozen 2)
Tiffany Haddish (Daisy, The Secret Life of Pets 2; Queen Watevra Wa'Nabi, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Favorite Male Voice From an Animated Movie
Chris Pratt (Emmet Brickowski /Rex Dangervest, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part)
Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Kevin Hart (Snowball, The Secret Life of Pets 2)
Tom Hanks (Woody, Toy Story 4)
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Katy Perry
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
Favorite Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
Marshmello
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes
Favorite Music Group
BTS
Fall Out Boy
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
The Chainsmokers
Favorite Song
"7 rings," Ariana Grande
"bad guy," Billie Eilish
"Memories," Maroon 5
"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X
"Sucker," Jonas Brothers
"You Need To Calm Down," Taylor Swift
Leon Bennett/Getty Images
Favorite Music Collaboration
"10,000 Hours," Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay
"I Don't Care," Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber
"ME!," Taylor Swift, featuring Brendon Urie
"Old Town Road (Remix)," Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
WINNER: "Señorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee
Favorite Breakout New Artist
City Girls
DaBaby
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Global Music Star
BTS (Asia)
Dua Lipa (UK)
J Balvin (Latin America)
Rosalía (Europe)
Sho Madjozi (Africa)
Taylor Swift (North America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Cynthia Rowley
OTHER CATEGORIES
Favorite Male Social Star
Coyote Peterson
David Dobrik
Dolan Twins
Dude Perfect
MrBeast
Ryan's World
Favorite Female Social Star
Annie LeBlanc
Emma Chamberlain
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Miranda Sings
Merrell Twins
Favorite Gamer
DanTDM
GamerGirl
Ninja
PrestonPlayz
SSSniperWolf
Favorite Video Game
Fortnite
Mario Kart Tour
Minecraft
Super Smash Bros.™ Ultimate
JOHN G MABANGLO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Favorite Social Music Star
Asher Angel
Blanco Brown
Johnny Orlando
JoJo Siwa
Mackenzie Ziegler (kenzie)
Max and Harvey
Favorite Female Sports Star
Alex Morgan
Lindsey Vonn
Megan Rapinoe
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Favorite Male Sports Star
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
