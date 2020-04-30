Let's Talk About RHOBH's Bonkers Dinner Scene With Denise Richards' Husband Aaron Phypers

Still scratching your head after last night's episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? You're not alone.
The instantly iconic episode mostly centered around Kyle Richards hosting a dinner part at her home for all the ladies and their husbands. While the drama between Teddi Mellencamp and RHOBH newbie Sutton Stracke certainly started the night off on an awkward note, it was Denise Richards' husband Aaron Phypers who really stole the show.
Phypers confused co-stars and viewers alike while trying to explain his work at a healing center in Malibu, delving into complex topics like atomic energy, cancer and modern medical myths while Denise warned him under her breath, "We already have people following us, be careful." "I have people following me all the time," Aaron added as Denise explained "certain organization" don't like to see the healing results his work provides because "they'd make a lot of money otherwise."