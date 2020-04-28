GMA's Will Reeve Gets Caught Without His Pants on During Hilarious Wardrobe Mishap

Will Reeve just lived everyone's biggest work from home nightmare.

The Good Morning America correspondent was all America could talk about after his hilarious wardrobe malfunction during Tuesday's episode.

While reporting his piece on pharmacies using drones during the coronavirus pandemic to deliver prescriptions to resident of a Florida retirement village via Zoom, it became clear that he was definitely not wearing the appropriate bottoms. At the start of the segment, only the top half of Reeve's suit ensemble was visible to GMA viewers. But as he continued to weigh in on subject matter, the graphics at the bottom of the screen changed, giving those at home a clear view of the shorts he was donning and his bare legs. Unaware that his lower half was in the shot, he carried on with the segment.

While neither in-house news anchor commented on the reporter's shocking attire, fans of the show couldn't help but discuss the moment on Twitter.