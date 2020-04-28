Meghan Markle Hired Princess Diana's Former Lawyer for Privacy Lawsuit

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Apr. 28, 2020 9:14 AM

Meghan Markle has something new in common with her late mother-in-law. 

As the Duchess of Sussex's lawsuit against Associated Newspapers unfolds, a new connection between Archie Harrison's mom and Princess Diana has emerged: their attorney. While the former Suits star never got to meet the late Princess of Wales, Markle has hired the same man who previously represented Diana in court. His name is David Sherborne and, according to his law firm biography, he is a "leading barrister in the field of media and communication, specializing in privacy, confidentiality and defamation, as well as matrimonial and sports law."

As his biography also confirms, he is a celebrity favorite, having represented the likes of Chelsea ClintonPaul McCartneyKate Moss, Harry Styles, Meghan and Prince Harry's friends Elton John and David Furnish, as well as Princess Diana among other famous names. 

In October 2019, Prince Harry referenced his mother while speaking out against the British tabloid press for vilifying his famous wife. 

"I've seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces," he said at the time while announcing that they were taking legal action. 

"For these select media this is a game, and one that we have been unwilling to play from the start. I have been a silent witness to her private suffering for too long. To stand back and do nothing would be contrary to everything we believe in," Harry stated. "This particular legal action hinges on one incident in a long and disturbing pattern of behavior by British tabloid media. The contents of a private letter were published unlawfully in an intentionally destructive manner to manipulate you, the reader, and further the divisive agenda of the media group in question. In addition to their unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year."

A spokesperson for The Mail on Sunday told E! News in a statement, "The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and will be defending this case vigorously. Specifically, we categorically deny that the Duchess' letter was edited in any way that changed its meaning."

