Chris Cuomo Reveals He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo is giving an update on his health.

The CNN anchor shared the news on Monday night that he tested negative for Coronavirus after a month-long health battle.

"I thought I was gonna have this big, great news, for all the bad news I've given you about me and my family," Chris said. "I tested negative. I have both antibodies, the short-term one and the long-term one. So, I'm lucky, right?"

Chris went on to discuss the number of questions surrounding antibody testing, and what we're still learning about the process.

It's been just about a month since Chris shared the news that he'd tested positive for Coronavirus.

"Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for coronavirus," the journalist wrote in message to his followers on social media. "I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath."