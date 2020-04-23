Nick Cordero's Wife Says Doctors Think He ''Should Have Woken Up By Now'' Days After Amputation

Nick Cordero's loved ones are patiently waiting for him to wake up from the medically induced coma he was placed in while fighting COVID-19.

The Broadway star's wife, fitness personality Amanda Kloots, offered another health update via Instagram Stories on Thursday, describing the "waiting game" she now faces just days after Cordero's leg was amputated.

Following the successful amputation, Cordero underwent an MRI on his brain and spine to assess other possible hurdles in his recovery. "The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news. We are so happy about that because that was a big worry for all of us," Kloots shared.

"However," she explained, "he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation. The doctors do think he should have woken up by now."

But because Cordero was "heavily sedated" for 13 days prior, Kloots said she is "hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up."