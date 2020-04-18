Nick Cordero's wife is giving people an update on the Broadway star.

On Saturday morning, Amanda Kloots took to Instagram Stories to share the heartbreaking news that her husband needs to get his right leg amputated. This health update comes two days after she explained that may never walk again.

"We are on day 18 of Nick being sedated in the ICU. It is April 18. We got some difficult news yesterday," she began her Instagram Stories on Saturday morning. "Basically, we had issues with his right leg with clotting and getting blood down to his toes. And it just isn't happening with surgery and everything."

"So, they had him on blood thinners for the clotting and, unfortunately, the blood thinners were causing other issues: blood pressure and some internal bleeding in his intestines," she continued. "So we took him off the blood thinners, but that again was going to cause some clotting in the right leg. So the right leg will be amputated today."