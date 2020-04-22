Going Green! Celebrate Earth Day With These Celebrities Who Own Eco-Friendly Brands

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Wed., Apr. 22, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We love this product, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

When it comes to going green, these celebrities go above and beyond!

Today is Earth Day, where we celebrate and demonstrate support for environmental protections and initiatives.

Plenty of stars from Leonardo DiCpario to Joaquin Phoenix have pledged support to helping our world, whether that be their involvement in environmental organizations or choosing to go vegan, but today we're celebrating the celebs whose companies are dedicated to creating a better planet.

Whether you want to feel good about being green the next time you pick out a beauty product or know your comfy clothing is made out of sustainable fabrics, these celebrities have you covered.

From Pharrell Williams' brand Bionic Yarn, which recycles marina plastics into insanely fashionable pieces, to Miranda Kerr's beauty company Kora Organics, there are plenty of brands that will have you looking good and feeling good.

These ethical brands are sure to be the next place you want to go to fill up an online shopping cart and feel good about yourself in the process.

Read

Nikki Reed's Favorite Eco-Friendly Products Make It Easy to Be Green

So what are you waiting for? Check out all the amazing companies below!

Drew Barrymore, Flower, Celebs with Green Brands

George Pimentel/WireImage

Drew Barrymore

Always a proponent of flower power, the Never Been Kissed actress' organic cosmetic line, Flower Beauty, is out of this world.

Jessica Alba, The Honest Company, Celebs With Green Brands

Courtesy of Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Jessica Alba

Is there anything she can't do? The actress is the founder of The Honest Company, a brand that sells eco-friendly goods for women and babies.

Miranda Kerr, Kora, Celebs with Green Brands

Don Arnold/WireImage

Miranda Kerr

The secret to looking like a Victoria's Secret Angel? KORA Organics. The model's beauty line is made in Australia from certified organic ingredients. 

Article continues below

Woody Harrelson, Step Forward Paper, Celebs with Green Brands

Step Forward Paper

Woody Harrelson

The award-winning actor is known not just for his films, but also for his activism. His paper company, Step Forward Paper, is made of 80% wheat instead of trees. 

Millie Bobby Brown

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Beach House Group

Millie Bobby Brown

The Stranger Things star is reaching a whole younger generation of future environmentalists with her brand Florence by Mills. The ethical and cruelty-free label features both skincare and makeup, so you can have a full face of products that are good for you and the planet.

Gwyneth Paltrow, goop, Celebs with Green Brands

goop

Gwyneth Paltrow

Besides being a go-to for lifestyle tips, the actress' company has teamed up with Juice Beauty to release Goop by Juice Beauty, a collection of totally organic skincare products.

Article continues below

Robin Wright, Dylan Penn

Michael Simon, StarTraksPhoto.com

Robin Wright

When she's not dominating the screen in shows like House of Cards, the actress is giving back thanks to her company Pour Les Femmes that she co-founded with designer Karen Fowler. The brand uses sustainable materials like cotton but the sleepwear brand is also socially conscious, since the pajama sets are sewn by women in the Congo, providing economic opportunity for women in Africa.

Rosario Dawson, Studio 189, Celebs with Green Brands

Janette Pellegrini/Getty Images

Rosario Dawson

Marvel's Jessica Jones is a real life hero, starting Studio 189, a company that promotes and supports African brands and encourages handmade and traditional techniques. The company uses sustainable materials like organic cotton and are using the fabric for the face masks they've started producing in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Katie Holmes, Alterna Hair Care, Celebs with Green Brands

Alterna Hair Care

Katie Holmes

How does the star keep her hair looking healthy? Easy—she uses Alterna Hair Care, a natural hair care company that she loved so much, she became a co-owner.

Article continues below

Josie Maran, Celebs With Green Brands

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage

Josie Maran

The onetime Dancing with the Stars contestant and model started her own all-natural cosmetic line, Jose Maran Cosmetics.

Nikki Reed, Freedom Of Animals, Celebs with Green Brands

Photo Image Press / Barcroft Med / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Nikki Reed

Sure, she played a bloodsucker in Twilight, but in real life, she wouldn't hurt a fly! The actress' jewelry company BaYou with Love offers sustainably sourced and produced necklaces, rings and more that will have you both looking good and feeling good!

Lauren Bush Lauren, FEED, Celebs with Green Brands

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Women's Health

Lauren Bush

The model turned designer makes a bag with a purpose: giving food to those in need. FEED Projects has teamed up with designers like Rebecca Minkoff, making bags so you can look good and do good to!

Article continues below

Pharrell Williams, G-Star Raw, Celebs with Green Brands

Jerod Harris/WireImage

Pharrell Williams

We couldn't be more "Happy" about the singer being a partner in Bionic Yarn, a company that uses recycled materials from from marine plastics and has collaborated with brands like G-Star Raw.

Bono, Edun, Celebs with Green Brands

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Bono

Owned by the U2 frontman and his wife, Ali HewsonEdun uses eco-friendly materials sourced and manufactured in Africa to promote trade.

Stella McCartney, Celebs with Green Brands

Jonas Gustavsson/MCV Photo For The Washington Post via Getty Images

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney uses vegan and vegetarian leather, wood and recycled fabrics in all of products. Fashion forward and forest friendly.

Article continues below

You might also like the sustainable fashion we're obsessed with and these 23 clean beauty masks.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Nordstrom Mother's Day

Nordstrom Mother's Day Flash Sale: Save 40% on Brands Moms Love

Ecomm: Sustainable Fashion for Earth Week

Sustainable Fashion We're Obsessed With for Earth Day (and Every Day TBH)

E-Comm: Adidas Slides

These $25 Adidas Slides Have 2,100 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Ecomm: Online shopping

Today's Best Sales: Nordstrom, Unique Vintage, Vitamin A & More

E-comm: Madewell

Last Day to Save 40% Off on (Almost) Everything at Madewell

Karolina Kurkova

Celebrities and Designers Making Face Masks You Can Buy Online

E-Comm: Amazon Harem Pants

These $20 Harem Pants Have 600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Beauty , Celebrities , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Green , Life/Style , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.