The Cast of The Virgin Suicides, Then & Now

"What we have here is a dreamer. Someone completely out of touch with reality."

20 years ago, Sofia Coppola made her directorial debut with The Virgin Suicides, an adaptation of the 1993 book of the same name by Jeffrey Eugenides. With high expectations given that she was the daughter of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola, Coppola made a name for herself as a director with her take on the tragic tale of the five Lisbon sisters, led by a then 16-year-old Kirsten Dunst.

The Virgin Suicides, which kicked off a long collaboration between Coppola and Dunst, wasn't a massive hit at the box office when it was first released on April 21, but it's gone on to become a cult classic, with many of its young stars going on to have thriving careers. One went on to become one of Star Wars' most iconic characters, while another is now Drakes go-to hitmaker.