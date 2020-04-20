Chris Pratt Hilariously Crashes Katherine Schwarzenegger's Baking Video

Katherine Schwarzenegger took to Instagram this weekend to share a video of herself whipping up some strawberry shortcake. However, her baking tutorial was interrupted by Chris Pratt, who was practicing his golf swing in the kitchen.

"While I do this video, I'll preface this by saying that my husband will be playing golf in the background," the 30-year-old author informed her followers.

As Schwarzenegger demonstrated each step of the recipe, Pratt could be heard virtually playing the sport.

"This is my PGA moment," the 40-year-old actor said at one point.

He seemed pretty excited about his performance, too.

"Oh, it looks good. Oh, it looks really good," the Guardians of the Galaxy star said.

Schwarzenegger couldn't help but laugh throughout the whole experience and showed her hubby some support.

"Good job, honey," she said.

At one point, Pratt crashed the tutorial to review the banana bread Schwarzenegger had baked the day before.

"I'm here to attest that Katherine's banana bread—truly remarkable. I love it," he said. "I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves are for us. They'll be gone in less than a day. Good job, babe."