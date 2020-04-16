See the Gift Flipping 101 Is Giving Tarek El Moussa and His Family

Tarek El Moussa thinks he's the "luckiest guy" out there and you can see why in the exclusive Flipping 101 clip.

In the sneak preview of Flipping 101, El Moussa's new HGTV series, the house flipping guru is hanging with his kids, Taylor and Brayden, when he gets a call for help. But it's the time at home that cameras have captured that's really special to El Moussa.

"I'm the luckiest guy to be able to film with my children knowing one day we will all look back and watch together," he told E! News.