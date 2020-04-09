Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig’s "Soap Opera" Will Make You Laugh Out Loud

This is just what we needed.

On Wednesday, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell and Kristen Wiig teamed up for a hilarious virtual soap opera skit on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Joining from their respective homes and donning some dramatic wigs, the Saturday Night Live alums introduced the world to "The Longest Days of our Lives" and brought tons of laughs.

Kicking things off was Jimmy, who was wearing a shaggy blonde wig and playing the role of Winston. Immediately, he confronted Kristen's character Vanessa and asked if she had been hiding something from him. Much to his surprise, she revealed that she had been having an affair with his brother.

"How could you?" the late night host shouted. "I mean, how could you? We're all social distancing. Was it through, like, Skype or something?"

Entering the frame next was Will's character Alejandro. Sporting an ill-fitting black wig, he denied the cheating allegations. Adding a layer of dramatics, Kristen chimed in, "No, it was not Alejandro that I cheated on you with. It was…another brother."