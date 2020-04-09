Kelley Flanagan Jokes That She Should "Sue" Peter Weber for Not Choosing Her on Bachelor

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Apr. 9, 2020 4:51 AM

Kelley Flanagan has more to say about Peter Weber's Bachelor ending.

The Chicago lawyer, who appeared on the pilot's recent season of the dating series, recently joked that she should "sue" Peter for not choosing her in the show. As Bachelor Nation fans will know, Peter got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss in the finale of The Bachelor, but then ended the relationship because he couldn't give her his whole heart. Fans then watched as Peter reunited with runner-up Madison Prewett, but they called it quits soon after the finale aired.

In recent weeks, Peter has been spending time with Kelley, who was a fan favorite early on in the season but was sent home in the weeks prior to the finale. While social distancing together in Chicago amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Peter and Kelley sent one lucky fan a birthday message, in which they addressed their relationship status. The Cameo video, which has surfaced on social media, shows Peter sitting in a kitchen by himself before Kelley walks in.

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

"I heard there was a rumor or something that you guys thought I was like quarantined with a Chicago property tax lawyer?" Peter tells the fan in the video as Kelley enters the shot. "I'm not quite...what the hell was that? What?"

A laughing Kelley then says hi to the fan in the video.

"Where'd you come from?" Peter jokingly asks Kelley, who then wraps her arms around Peter.

Kelley then tells the fan, "I heard you're an attorney as well, and it looks like great minds think alike. And, to be honest, I think both you and I should sue [Peter] for not choosing me at the end."

"OK this just got weird," Peter says. "What? No, that's not...I'm wishing her a happy birthday. Don't listen to her."

Kelley Flanagan, Peter Weber

ABC/Francisco Roman

It was just days ago that Peter spoke out about his rumored romance with Kelley for the first time.

"Within our relationship on the show, it didn't really play out in the best way for us. It just wasn't gonna work on the show," Peter said on Nick Viall's The Viall Files. "Fast-forward [to] now, a couple weeks ago, I'm out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She's comes out with us, she's with Kelley. Me not knowing this. They show up, I see Kelley again... jaw drops. We chat, we end up hanging out and that's when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch."

"Are we dating? No. Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We're not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course," Peter also shared. "I'd be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened. Of anyone, I'm the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship. I just had an engagement that didn't work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn't work out. That's why right now, I'm just taking it really, really slow."

