Kaley Cuoco Jokes She and Husband Karl Cook Still "Like Each Other" After Moving in Together

Kaley Cuoco loves her new roommate.

On Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Big Bang Theory alum joked that social distancing "forced" her and her husband Karl Cook to reach their latest relationship milestone: Moving in together. Joining host Jimmy Kimmel from the couple's new home while donning a comical night shirt, she gave him an update on how it's been going so far.

"So, we've been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years," she said after showing the late night host her impressive collection of mugs. "And we now, this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It's been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better."

Earlier this month, Kaley commemorated their big move via Instagram with a celebratory selfie. "HOME," she captioned the picture, where Karl can be seen giving her a big kiss on the cheek as they snuggle up together.