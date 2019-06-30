Kaley Cuoco's Husband Karl Cook Shares Hilarious Candid Images of Her on 1st Anniversary

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 30, 2019 2:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

You know what they say, the couple that laughs together, stays together.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday. To mark the occasion, the Big Band Theory star's husband posted several hilarious candid images of his wife on his Instagram page.

One of them is a video of Cuoco, 33, lamenting over an eyelash disaster. Another is a photo of the actress laughing with food stuck in her teeth. Classic!

Cook posted a third photo that shows his wife playing with a large dog that is lying on her stomach. A fourth pic shows Cuoco seemingly asleep.

Watch

Kaley Cuoco Emotionally Thanks Fan For Returning Her Wallet

"Everyone posts wedding pictures amongst other idealized images on their anniversary, not me," wrote Cook, 28. "These are images of my gorgeous wife I remember...I love you @kaleycuoco."

Meanwhile, Cuoco did post on her own Instagram page on Sunday photos from her and Cook's wedding, which took place at their horse ranch.

"Happy one year anniversary to my incredible other half!" she wrote. "@mrtankcook I still can't believe you're mine and I'm never letting you go!"

Check out some of the couple's cutest photos together over the years:

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Bye Bye Big Bang Theory

The two attend the series finale party in May 2019. The hit CBS sitcom, which helped make Cuoco more famous, ended that month after 12 seasons.

Karl Cook, Kaley Cuoco, 2019 Golden Globes, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Golden Globes 2019

The two attend the annual ceremony together in January 2019.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Instagram

Instagram

Honeymoon

The two honeymooned in Switzerland and other parts of Europe in December 2018.

Article continues below

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, EBMRF

Ella DeGea/Getty Images

Date Night

The two appear at EBMRF's Sip. Savor. Support. event at Wally's Beverly Hills in November 2018.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Wedding

Instagram / Jamie Greenberg

Just Married

The two wed at their California horse ranch on June 30, 2018.

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

Big Smile

Cook smiled from ear to ear when receiving a sweet kiss from his fiancé. Cuoco is obviously a fan saying, "Dat smile."

Article continues below

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

Picture Perfect

The animal loving pair attended a horse show together and posed for a selfie with Kaley writing, "I asked @mrtankcook to take a cute selfie of us from up high which is a way better angle. So naturally he took this lol till next year!"

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

A Growing Family

As the couple sailed into the new year, they welcomed a new member to the family—a miniature pony! "The family expands," the actress announced on social media in May. "Welcome Shmooshy!!!!!"

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Newly Engaged

The recently engaged couple attended the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards where Kaley showed off her new ring.

Article continues below

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

Happily Ever After

Just in time to close out 2017, Cook surprised his leading lady with a proposal. "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me," the equestrian wrote online. "This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for kaley as well...she said yes!!!!!"

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Red Hot!

In late September 2016, the two made their red carpet debut together at the Longines Masters Los Angeles Gala, roughly a year after she announced her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Bundled Up

"I missed you, other half," the actress captioned an adorable post of her and her fiancé all cozy.

Article continues below

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook, Kiss

Instagram

Packing on the PDA

By the fall, the star was addressing questions about the new man in her life. "We met at a horse show. I finally found my horse guy. I know. It was meant to be," she gushed to the Talk co-hosts. "He's an amazing, amazing rider. Rider and jumper. Amazing equestrian and great human. We share obviously our passion for horses and dogs and all that. And it's been lovely. So great."

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

AKM-GSI

Sealed With a Kiss

If there were any doubts about this two, they made it clear they were very much a couple when they shared a public smooch while stopping for gas. 

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

W Blanco / AKM-GSI

On the Move

Spotted! Amid the public confusion, the two stepped out together as they inched closer to making things official in the spotlight. 

Article continues below

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

A Couple of Cuddles

The star and her seemingly new beau continued to fan the speculation that there was a new man in her life when she shared snaps of the two together on her social media accounts. "That's what happy looks like," Cuoco captioned this particular shot. 

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook

Instagram

Love Is in the Air

Back in March 2016, rumors sparked over a potential romance between the actress and the hunky equestrian. While they had yet to publicly confirm their relationship status, fans eyes were peeled for any indication of a couple in the making. 

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kaley Cuoco , Anniversaries , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.